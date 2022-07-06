On June 27, 25-year-old Jayland Walker was killed after sustaining 60 gunshot wounds in Akron, Ohio. Local authorities report that Walker died following a high-speed chase in which, via footage from the Akron police, gunfire can be seen out the side window of his car before his death. The Moments Leading Up to Jayland’s Passing […]Full Article
Jayland Walker Remembered By Loved Ones After Being Fatally Shot 60 Times By Akron Police
