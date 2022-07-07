Paul Rudd Befriends Kid Whose Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook
Published
The "Ant Man" star sent a sweet letter to Brody Riddler and has been texting him, according to the 12-year-old's mom.Full Article
Published
The "Ant Man" star sent a sweet letter to Brody Riddler and has been texting him, according to the 12-year-old's mom.Full Article
Paul Rudd FaceTimes Young Boy , After Classmates Won’t Sign His Yearbook.
Recently, 12-year-old Brody Ridder made headlines..
‘This kid sounds like my kinda guy’ — Actor Paul Rudd set a new standard for heroes when he reached out to a 12-year-old boy..