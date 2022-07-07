Raj Babbar gets 2-year jail for assaulting polling officer
A court here awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a polling officer.Full Article
Congress leader Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Lucknow for assaulting a polling officer in 1996.
The court has imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on the actor turned politician.