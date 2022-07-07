‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dies At 60
Takahashi's manga and trading cards became a global phenomenon that inspired movies, TV shows and video games.Full Article
Kazuki Takahashi's comic series was turned into TV shows, films and a hugely successful card game.
The Japanese artist was was pulled from the water off the coast of Okinawa. He was renowned for creating an internationally popular..