Chris Hemsworth reveals how many calories he ate to bulk up for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Published
Chris Hemsworth chats with USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander about bulking up for "Thor: Love and Thunder," plus whether he'll continue in the role.
Published
Chris Hemsworth chats with USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander about bulking up for "Thor: Love and Thunder," plus whether he'll continue in the role.
Four movies in, Thor is still bringing the hammer down at the box office.
“ Thor: Love and Thunder ” earned $143..
Watch the official "Adventure" trailer for the Marvel superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. It stars..