`Koffee With Karan 7`: Ranveer imitates Kartik Aaryan, Alia says `We love you `

`Koffee With Karan 7`: Ranveer imitates Kartik Aaryan, Alia says `We love you `

Mid-Day

Published

In the end of this Alia says, "Kartik we love you, Varun this was a very good impression and Hrithik, Im sure you agree" to which Ranveer adds, "My boys, I love you. You guys are wonderful wonderful people and artists"

Full Article