After several years of pre-production work, Mani Ratnam started filming for his dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan' in 2019. The shooting of the historical drama has been completed, while the first part of the film 'PS 1' is slated to release on September 30. After a long wait, the makers have released the teaser of 'Ponniyin Selvan', and Mani Ratnam's directorial teases fans with wow moments.