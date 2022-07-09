'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including Goodfellas, died Friday.Full Article
Tributes have flooded in for the legendary actor
Tony Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama that started in 1999 and became an influential hit early in the era of prestige..