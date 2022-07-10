Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey`s father, passes away at the age of 89

Vernon Winfrey was born in 1933 and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years. He was also a well-known barber in his community, having run a barbershop in East Nashville for over 50 years

