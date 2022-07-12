Elon Musk tweeted that Donald Trump should withdraw from the limelight on Monday night. The tweet comes two days after the former president called the Tesla Motors CEO "another bullshit artist."Full Article
Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Time for Trump to Hang Up His Hat’ and Go Away
