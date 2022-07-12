Ada Limón named new U.S. poet laureate
Ada Limón was named as the nation's 24th poet laureate by the Library of Congress. She will take over from Joy Harjo, who has held the position since 2019.Full Article
In her new role as poet laureate of the United States, Ada Limón will help bridge nature and humanity through new poetry..