Taapsee Pannu is playing Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu and she has played a sportswoman in previous films like Soorma, Saand Ki Ankh and Rashmi Rocket. Even her romantic saga, Manmarziyaan featured her running a sports shop and learning hockey. Shabaash Mithu is her fourth sports drama, with Taapsee having essayed the roles of hockey player, shooter, sprinter and now a cricketer.