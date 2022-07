Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s romance is shipped by fans and speculations about their wedding have been very strong. A recent report suggested that the couple will tie the knot in the coming three months. Slamming the speculations, Athiya wrote, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.” Last week, Athiya and Rahul had returned from Germany, where the latter underwent surgery for a groin injury.