Suniel Shetty breaks silence on reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul getting married in 3 months

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul getting married in 3 months

DNA

Published

Suniel Shetty has reacted to the recent reports of his daughter Athiya Shetty getting hitched to KL Rahul in three months.

Full Article