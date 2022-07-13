This past Tuesday, NBA YoungBoy appeared in a Los Angeles federal courtroom to start one of the two felony gun possession trials he was charged with. Fortunately, the Louisiana-born rapper experienced a small victory as the judge ruled to exclude the use of his rap lyrics as evidence. Ruling in YoungBoy’s Favor YoungBoy and his […]Full Article
NBA YoungBoy Successfully Gets Lyrics Excluded From Felony Trial ￼
