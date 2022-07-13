Watch The Trailer For Rob Zombie’s First PG Movie, The Munsters

This century, Rob Zombie has gone from kitsch-drunk arena-metal star to kitsch-drunk horror-cinema auteur. It’s been a surprisingly seamless transition. Thus far, Rob Zombie has directed 10 supremely nasty and gory retro-grindhouse movies, and some of them have been shockingly successful. Soon, the world will get to see Zombie’s 11th feature film, but this one will be a whole lot less nasty and gory. Zombie has directed the movie adaptation of The Munsters, the ’60s sitcom about a family of monsters, and it’ll be his first-ever PG-rated film. Today, we get a look at it.