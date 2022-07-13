Steve Lacy – “Sunshine” (Feat. Fousheé)

In a couple of days, Steve Lacy, the young astral-R&B enigma and member of the Internet, will release his new solo album Gemini Rights. Lacy has already shared the early singles “Mercury” and “Bad Habits.” Today, he’s released one last single in the form of “Sunshine,” a collaboration with the rising New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who’s recently appeared on songs from people like Vince Staples and King Princess. The “Sunshine” video is a real trip.