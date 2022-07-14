Stream Philly Hardcore Band Carbonite’s Super-Nasty New EP Like A Sickness

Anytime a super-hard band takes its name from a super-dorky reference, I think that’s great. Off the top of my head, I can name two different current hardcore bands named after Star Wars references, and maybe it’s a coincidence that they both record for From Within Records. There’s the Florida straight-edge crew Beskar and the Philadelphia all-star project Carbonite. Are beskar and carbonite the two hardest substances in the Star Wars universe? I don’t know! But the two bands named after them both crush!Full Article
