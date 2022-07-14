British actor Daniel Kaluuya was confirmed not to reprise his role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” He has already decided to star in “Nope,” the upcoming horror film made by Jordan Peele. Will Not Be Back According to Variety, the Oscars-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya will not return to the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” since […]Full Article
Daniel Kaluuya Reportedly Not Reprising Role In ‘Black Panther’
Kaluuya had to back out due to scheduling conflicts with Peele’s movie, which is due out in theaters this month.
