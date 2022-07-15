Text messages sent between U.S. Secret Service agents on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 2021 were deleted in what has been called a pre-planned “device-replacement program.” Ken Klippenstein of The Intercept reported messages from the agency were requested by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Lawmakers were informed the messages had […]Full Article
Secret Service Deleted Texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, Blames ‘Device-Replacement Program’
