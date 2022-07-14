Watch Phoebe Bridgers Sing “Runaway Horses” With The Killers At Czech Festival

Phoebe Bridgers and the Killers are both performing at Colours Of Ostrava Fest in the Czech Republic, and tonight they joined up for a live rendition of their Pressure Machine track “Runaway Horses.” (Thank you to reader Johannes R for the tip.) This appears to be the first time Bridgers and the Killers have performed their 2021 duet together live. Performing with the Killers was definitely exciting for Bridgers, who wrote on Twitter, “ok who got a video of me singing with the killers,” sparking a flurry of fan-shot clips. Check a few of those out below.