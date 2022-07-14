Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

Japanese Breakfast has canceled a show at the Rochester venue Main Street Armory because it is hosting a stop on the “Reawaken America” tour, a traveling far-right speaking engagement that provides a platform for those who believe in COVID-19 and 2020 presidential election conspiracies. The tour — which has rolled through Tulsa, Myrtle Beach, Salem, and San Marcos over the last few months — has been described as “the start of QAnon 2.0” by New York magazine.