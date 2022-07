Malayalam actor-director Pratap Pothen breathed his last on Friday (July 15). He was 70. According to the reports, Pratap Pothen was found dead in his apartment in Chennai. Pratap Pothen has acted in over 100 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Apart from being an actor, Pratap Pothen was also widely known among the audience as a scriptwriter, director, and producer.