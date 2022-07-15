The Weeknd Flew Out That Devastated 6-Year-Old Fan For The Rescheduled After Hours Tour Opener

The Weeknd’s massive summer stadium tour was supposed to kick off last night in the star’s Toronto hometown. It didn’t happen. The Weeknd was on site at the Rogers Centre, which was formerly known as the Skydome and which is the city’s biggest venue. Ironically enough, though, Rogers Wireless, the Canadian telecommunications giant that gave the stadium its new name, had an outage that day, which forced the Weeknd to postpone the show. The Weeknd had to postpone that show. That left a lot of Weeknd fans, including Drake and Adam Sandler, disappointed. One of those fans was Phoenix Prince, a six-year-old kid who was dressed up like the Weeknd in the “Blinding Lights” video.