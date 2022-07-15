Lil Uzi Vert announced he will soon bring fans a project titled Red And White Before The Pink. Lil Uzi Vert announced that he has an upcoming project titled Red and White EP Before The Pink. The cover art looks like a painting of an edgy art exhibit with covers of his previous projects hanging […]Full Article
Lil Uzi Vert Announces Forthcoming EP Titled ‘Red And White Before The Pink’
