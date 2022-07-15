Paul Ryder, bassist for Madchester greats Happy Mondays, has died. Paul’s band and family tweeted that Paul died this morning. No cause of death has been given. Ryder was 58.Full Article
Happy Mondays' Paul Ryder Dead At 58
The band said: "A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed."