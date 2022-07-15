After a 3-day trial, Lousianna rapper NBA YoungBoy has been found not guilty in Los Angeles gun case. NBA YoungBoy Not Guilty According to reports, Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, is walking away a free man. Furthermore, a jury of seven women and five men found the “All In” rapper not guilty for […]Full Article
Update: NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty In LA Gun Charge Case
