Paramore Announce Fall Tour, First Shows In Four Years

Paramore have been talking about working on new music for quite some time now, and earlier this year they were included in the lineups for upcoming festivals including When We Were Young, Austin City Limits, and Corona Capital. Now the band has revealed a full slate of fall tour dates, their first shows in four years. Can the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter be far behind?

