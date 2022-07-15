Paramore have been talking about working on new music for quite some time now, and earlier this year they were included in the lineups for upcoming festivals including When We Were Young, Austin City Limits, and Corona Capital. Now the band has revealed a full slate of fall tour dates, their first shows in four years. Can the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter be far behind?Full Article
Paramore Announce Fall Tour, First Shows In Four Years
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
stereogum
As portended by a teaser that sent certain sections of Twitter into a frenzy yesterday, Olympia legends Unwound — one of the most..