NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty In Gun Case, Avoiding Years In Prison

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again (aka NBA YoungBoy) was found not guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon. YB, whose real name is Kentrell D. Gaulden, had been facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He was facing two federal gun trials; the additional one in Louisiana is ongoing.Full Article
