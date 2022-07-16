Dave Coulier Discusses Realization That Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” Was About Him

Ever since Alanis Morissette’s breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” came out in 1995, it’s been widely assumed to be about Full House actor Dave Coulier, whom she met in 1992 and dated for two years. Morissette has never come out and said her hit song is about Coulier, who was in his mid-30s to her 18 when they met. And Coulier has gone back and forth in interviews about whether he is the subject. Now, Coulier has discussed his reaction to hearing “You Oughta Know” for the first time in the ’90s, recalling how he thought, “I think I may have really hurt this woman.”