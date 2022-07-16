Beastie Boys Square Approved On NYC’s Lower East Side

Beastie Boys Square Approved On NYC’s Lower East Side

stereogum

Published

Beastie Boys Square will finally become a reality on New York’s Lower East Side. The effort to honor the iconic rap trio with signage has been in the works since 2014, but on Thursday the New York City Council finally approved it, according to the New York Post. Now, the corner at Ludlow and Rivington will be called “Beastie Boys Square.”

Full Article