Beastie Boys Square will finally become a reality on New York’s Lower East Side. The effort to honor the iconic rap trio with signage has been in the works since 2014, but on Thursday the New York City Council finally approved it, according to the New York Post. Now, the corner at Ludlow and Rivington will be called “Beastie Boys Square.”Full Article
Beastie Boys Square Approved On NYC’s Lower East Side
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Beastie Boys Square' approved for Lower East Side
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — No sleep till...Manhattan? "Paul's Boutique" may be closed, but Brooklyn hip-hop legends the..
PIX 11