Watch A Teaser Trailer For The Weeknd’s HBO Series The Idol

A teaser trailer for The Idol has been released. The show, which is set to air on HBO later this year, was co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, and stars Lily-Rose Depp as a rising pop star who gets wrapped up in a relationship with a self-help guru. The trailer advertises it as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” The teaser debuted last night at MetLife Stadium during the Weeknd’s After Hours tour and was put online on Sunday morning.