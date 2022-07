Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ is slated for release this Friday and expectations are high from the actor. This will be his first release after the blockbuster ‘Sanju’, which hit the screens in 2018. Ranbir essays the titular role in this action flick and fans have ensured that ‘Shamshera’ records a good opening number. Going by the present trend, this film is expected to record the best opening of 2022.