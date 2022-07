Karan Johar shared yet another entertaining video of his kids Yash and Roohi over the weekend, wherein the twins roasted their ‘dada’. KJo crooned the song ‘Kisariya’ from ‘Brahmastra’, while Yash-Roohi turned critics. “My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar,” Karan Johar had captioned the video.