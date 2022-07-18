Watch David Wain Play A Punk Cover Of The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Members Of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, & PUP

Did you know that David Wain plays drums? I didn’t know that. Wain was one of the cast members of The State, the great ’90s MTV sketch show, and he went on to a great directing career, making movies like Wet Hot American Summer, Role Models, and They Came Together. Wain is also a serious drummer who posts videos of himself singing and drumming different cover songs online online all the time. (Here he is, for instance, doing “Stayin’ Alive” and sounding like KK Slider.) Today, Wain joins a cast of punk heavyweights for a cover of the Smiths classic “This Charming Man.”