Watch Lady Gaga Perform Chromatica Songs & “Hold My Hand” Live For The First Time At Düsseldorf Tour Opener

Lady Gaga has done plenty of performing lately: A Vegas residency last year, the Grammys, a medley at the VMAs, the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration. But until last night, Gaga hadn’t mounted a full-scale world tour since her Joanne trek wrapped up in 2018. Last night, Gaga finally began her long-delayed Chromatica Ball tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. The show was the world’s first look at Gaga’s elaborate new stage set, and it also marked the first time she’s performed a number of tracks live.