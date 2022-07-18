Steven Spielberg Directed His First Music Video — For Marcus Mumford

Last week, Marcus Mumford released his debut solo single, “Cannibal.” When it came out, it was accompanied by a one-take music video shot in a high school gymnasium, but it wasn’t until this morning that Mumford revealed that the video was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg. It is the first music video that Spielberg has ever done in his long career, and he did so on a cellphone while being dragged around on a desk chair-turned-dolly by his wife Kate Capshaw.