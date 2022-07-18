Last week, Marcus Mumford released his debut solo single, “Cannibal.” When it came out, it was accompanied by a one-take music video shot in a high school gymnasium, but it wasn’t until this morning that Mumford revealed that the video was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg. It is the first music video that Spielberg has ever done in his long career, and he did so on a cellphone while being dragged around on a desk chair-turned-dolly by his wife Kate Capshaw.Full Article
Steven Spielberg Directed His First Music Video — For Marcus Mumford
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Marcus Mumford Shares Rare Photo With Wife Carey Mulligan for Steven Spielberg Project
E! Online
Two things you don't see too often: Steven Spielberg directing a music video and Marcus Mumford posting a snap with Carey Mulligan..