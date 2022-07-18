Bruce Dickinson Yells At Fan Who Lit Flare During Iron Maiden Concert In Greece

Over the weekend, Iron Maiden performed at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. While the band was playing through “The Number Of The Beast,” someone in the audience lit a flare. Bruce Dickinson was not happy. He stopped singing to yell at the fan directly with some harsh words: “The cunt with the fucking flare. I’m trying to sing up here, you fucking cocksucker. You Greek cunt. I’ve got to fucking sing, alright? Fuck you.”