‘The White House Functions Like an Assisted Living Facility’: Kellyanne Conway Hits Biden’s Age as His Poll Numbers Crater
Kellyanne Conway ripped President Joe Biden’s age when she said the White House is now functioning as an “assisted living facility” on Monday. The former Trump administration adviser joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, where she and the host discussed declining poll numbers and waning support for Biden. Jesse Watters noted Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) visited […]Full Article