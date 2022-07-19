The Chainsmokers are going to space — or, at least, to the edge of space. The Associated Press reports that the dance-pop duo have signed on to perform in a pressurized capsule that will be attached to a stratospheric balloon that’ll float 20 miles above the surface of the earth. The flight won’t happen until 2024, so we’ll have to deal with the Chainsmokers being on our planet for another two years.Full Article
The Chainsmokers Will Be Sent To Space On A Stratospheric Balloon
