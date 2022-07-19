Sumerlands – “Dreamkiller”

Philadelphia heavy-metal riffers Sumerlands stayed silent after the 2016 release of their self-titled debut, only releasing two new songs last April: “Heavens Above” and a cover of the Fleetwood Mac deep cut “I’m So Afraid.” Now, Sumerlands are back with a new vocalist — Pagan Altar and Magic Circle’s Brendan Radigan — plus news of a sophomore album. Dreamkiller be out September 16 via Relapse Records. Sumerlands are also sharing the chugging title track, which is accompanied by a grainy video.