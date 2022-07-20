Flo Milli Dropped Debut Album You Still Here, Ho? Two Days Early

Two years ago, the young Mobile, Alabama rapper Flo Milli released an extremely bratty, extremely catchy debut mixtape called Ho, Why Is You Here? That tape, one of my favorite rap albums of 2020, made Flo Milli famous, winning her a major-label deal and a spot in last year’s XXL Freshman class, and now she’s ready to make her major-label debut. You Still Here, Ho, Flo Milli’s official debut album, was set to come out on Friday, but she didn’t wait. That album is here now.