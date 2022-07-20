On Monday, famed Minneapolis venue First Avenue announced a surprise show from Dave Chappelle, who came under fire last year for his 2021 Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included remarks that many viewers deemed transphobic. Now, after receiving backlash on social media, First Avenue has canceled the sold-out set, previously scheduled for this evening (July 20). The comedian will now perform at the Varsity Theater, which is hosting more shows from Chappelle later in the week.Full Article
Minneapolis’ Famed First Avenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show After Backlash
