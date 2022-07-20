Minneapolis’ Famed First Avenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show After Backlash

On Monday, famed Minneapolis venue First Avenue announced a surprise show from Dave Chappelle, who came under fire last year for his 2021 Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included remarks that many viewers deemed transphobic. Now, after receiving backlash on social media, First Avenue has canceled the sold-out set, previously scheduled for this evening (July 20). The comedian will now perform at the Varsity Theater, which is hosting more shows from Chappelle later in the week.