Jesse Watters Uses Trope About Jewish Puppet Masters to Claim Bernie Sanders Is Pulling Joe Biden’s Strings
Published
Wednesday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime featured a graphic evoking a longtime trope of Jews as puppet masters pulling the strings of political power. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden visited Somerset, Massachusetts, where he announced new climate change initiatives. Watters claimed Biden’s Green New Deal plan is actually “plagiarized” from Sen. Bernie Sanders […]Full Article