A former staffer in the White House under former President Donald Trump called women from the administration who have spoken to the Jan. 6 committee “hoes and thots.” He also ripped the committee members as “Bolsheviks” and anti-White activists who loathe America’s founders. Garrett Ziegler, who worked directly for former White House trade adviser Peter […]Full Article
Former Trump Aide Calls Female Jan. 6 Committee Witnesses ‘Hoes and Thots’
