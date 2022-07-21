Lil Uzi Vert has released new heat for the fans as he is ready to drop the new project this week. Lil Uzi Vert gave fans a surprising release of his new songs “I Know”, “Flex Up,” “Hittin My Shoulder,” and “Space Cadet.” on soundcloud. The songs will be a part of Uzi’s upcoming Red […]Full Article
Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Music Ahead Of EP Project Release
