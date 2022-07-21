Pat Benatar said that she won’t sing one of her most popular songs, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” on tour anymore because of mass shootings. In a new interview with USA Today, Benatar explained why the song has been largely absent from her set since she hit the road earlier this year — per Setlist.fm, she’s only performed the song twice in 2022, once in February and once in May.Full Article
Pat Benatar Won’t Sing “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” On Tour Because Of Mass Shootings
