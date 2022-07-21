U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León, and George Clooney are the artists who will receive the Kennedy Center Honors this year. The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on December 4 in Washington DC, with a televised version of the ceremony to follow at a later date.Full Article
U2, Gladys Knight, & Amy Grant Are This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees
