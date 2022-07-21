U2, Gladys Knight, & Amy Grant Are This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

U2, Gladys Knight, & Amy Grant Are This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

stereogum

Published

U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León, and George Clooney are the artists who will receive the Kennedy Center Honors this year. The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on December 4 in Washington DC, with a televised version of the ceremony to follow at a later date.

Full Article