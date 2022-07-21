Billie Eilish has released two singles, “TV” and “The 30th,” her first new songs since the release of her second album Happier Than Ever around this time last year. They’re both on a new collection that’s labeled Guitar Songs on streaming services. She debuted “TV” live last month and has been playing it since then, but “The 30th” is brand new.Full Article
Billie Eilish – “TV” & “The 30th”
