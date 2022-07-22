Ozzy Osbourne – “Degradation Rules” (Feat. Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi)

It’s a big day for Ozzy Osbourne, and Osbourne has been blown up to gargantuan proportions to mark the occasion. The Ozzman is making his Comic Con debut today in San Diego, where he’s appearing with famed comics creator Todd McFarlane to sign copies of their new comic book Patient Number 9. Outside the San Diego Convention Center, a 25-foot tall inflatable Ozzy has been installed to announce his presence.